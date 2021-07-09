Bengaluru court junks corruption case against Karnataka CM due to lack of sanction

Others accused in the case included the CMâ€™s son Vijayendra, other family members, and minister ST Somasekhar.

A special Bengaluru court on Thursday dismissed a private complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and eight others, in connection with a corruption charge. The court in its order said that the complaint is not maintainable in the absence of valid sanction, and accordingly was dismissed. The dismissal order from the court has come as a big relief to Yediyurappa against whom some of his own party leaders are ganging up and alleging that he and his younger son BY Vijayendra were indulging in rampant corruption in the state.

The complaint was filed by TJ Abraham, president of the Anti-Graft and Environmental Forum, seeking an order for an investigation into alleged corruption by Yediyurappa and others. The complaint was filed against the CM, his son and BJP state Vice-President Vijayendra, grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, besides Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa's daughter Padmavathi, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar and others.

The complainant had alleged that several crore rupees exchanged hands and Yediyurappa's family was the biggest beneficiary of these deals as they had received illegal gratification and the proceeds of the crime had been routed to Kolkata through a few shell companies to firms owned by Yediyurappa's family members. The complainant had pleaded that the special court either take cognisance of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act against these nine persons, including Yediyurappa, his son, and some of his family members or order an investigation on the allegation of bribery in relation to a contract given to a private company for a housing project of the Bangalore Development Authority. The court, which had reserved the order after hearing arguments, dismissed the petition on Thursday.

However, this is not the only corruption allegation levelled against the Chief Minister. On July 4, the same court had asked the Lokayukta police to probe a land denotification case against the CM and rejected a closure notice. That case involves denotification of parcels of land in the Varthur-Whitefield IT Corridor.

