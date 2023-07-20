Actor Ramya vs Hostel Hudugaru: Court asks film makers to offer Rs 50 lakh security

This comes after Ramya accused the makers of â€˜Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddareâ€™ of releasing a trailer featuring her without taking consent for it.

A Bengaluru court passed an order on Thursday, July 20 directing the makers of the Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare to pay a deposit of Rs 50 lakh as security till the case filed by actor and former MP Ramya or Divya Spandana is decided by the court. The court said it will vacate an injunction order asking the film makers to take down trailers showing clips of the actor in the movieâ€™s promotions once the deposit is paid. Additional City Civil Judge Ravindra Hegde observed that prima facie, the trailer of the film featuring Ramya was released without her consent. Ramya had sought Rs 1 crore as compensation.

This comes after Ramya took legal action against the producers of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagidaare and asked them to stop using the trailers showing her in the promotion of the film. The movie, which is scheduled to release on Friday, is produced by Zee Entertainment, Paramvah Studios, Prajwal BP, and Varun Kumar, and also stars Rakshit Shetty and Pawan Kumar. A former MP from Mandya, Ramya approached the Commercial Court in Bengaluru asking for a stay order and a compensation of Rs 1 core.

The court had granted an interim injunction and asked for the trailers to be pulled down and re-released without Ramya in it. This included leaving her out of trailers, videos, images, GIFs, and photographs on social media.

A source working in the film told TNM that Ramya and the filmmakers had mutually agreed that she wonâ€™t be a part of the movie or any trailers. Though she was initially a part of the project and shot with the crew in April 2022, she disagreed with how the movie was panning out and said that it wasnâ€™t as per the brief given by the production house. She did not take any financial compensation, according to the source. She, however, agreed to be part of the first promo, which was released in November 2022, with a last slide that said that she was not starring in the movie.

However, the filmmakers went ahead and used Ramyaâ€™s shots in the trailer released recently. Ramya approached the court asking for a stay order and produced WhatsApp chats with the filmmakers which showed that she had informed them that she did not give consent to be used in the movieâ€™s trailer.