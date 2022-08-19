Bengaluru couple and their 9-year-old son found dead in apartment

Police said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem and that the cause of death can be ascertained only then.

news Death

Three members of a family, including a nine-year-old boy, were found dead in their apartment in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 18. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Gowda, a 44-year-old private electrical worker; his wife Jyoti, a 29-year-old homemaker; and their nine-year-old son Nandeesh. The incident came to light when the familyâ€™s relatives tried to contact them, but received no response. Worried, the relatives rushed to the apartment in Bengaluruâ€™s Konanakunte and found the three family members dead, police said.

The police added that Mahesh was recently diagnosed with cancer, and was undergoing treatment. The Times of India reported that, in a note, Mahesh reportedly expressed worry about expenses related to his cancer treatment. Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) Subramanyapura, TM Shivakumar told TNM that police suspect Mahesh killed his wife and son first, and later took his own life. However, he added that the three bodies have been sent for postmortem, and that the cause of death will only be ascertained then. The Konanakunte police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726