Bengaluru cops set up more roadblocks after complaints of forging passes

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that people had lied and obtained passes and some were going on joy rides as well.

The Bengaluru police have been setting up roadblocks across interior roads and bylanes in Bengaluru over the last three days. On Saturday morning, several areas including HSR Layout, Bellandur, Whitefied, Banaswadi, Kalyan Nagar, Indiranagar and Koramangala witnessed increased roadblocks placed across a number of roads in those areas.

Speaking to TNM, Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said that the police started putting up more roadblocks as many residents across the city were violating the lockdown rules and perusing the city on joy rides. Others, he said, had allegedly lied about being essential service persons and had obtained vehicle passes. He also said that there were several cases where passes were forged as well.

"We have already seized 21,000 vehicles so far. There were some Audis and Benz cars also. There were many cases where people had allegedly applied for passes in the first few days by lying that they were essential service persons. We did not want to make it a license raj and we did not ask for GST number etc. Upon verification, many had lied about it," Bhaskar Rao said.

He further stated that the police at various checkpoints in the city had come across people, who had allegedly obtained coloured photocopies of passes or forged them. "Some people, who had obtained passes by lying or forging, were going on long drives. People were going riding in two-wheelers as well. This cannot continue," he added.

In several areas on Saturday, essential service persons were reportedly not allowed to pass the barricade, making it difficult for them to function. Bhaskar Rao said that he has instructed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to enable essential service persons to carry out their jobs. "We have closed one side of the main road and are allowing vehicles to move only on one side to avoid unnecessary movement," he added.

He also said that messages on social media that several areas are sealed down due to the roadblocks were not true. "I have issued a clarification already. Only two wards have been sealed. People can go to buy groceries. In sealed areas that is not possible. There is no need to panic," he added.

Two wards - wards 134 (Bapuji Nagar, Bengaluru South) and 135 (Padarayanapura, Bengaluru West) - have been marked as containment clusters and as hotspots. Vehicular movement in these two wards has been completely banned. An area is called a hotpsot normally when there are more than 6 COVID-19 cases there.