The Central Crime Branch wing of the Bengaluru Police conducted searches on houses where foreign nationals were residing in various parts of the city on Thursday, July 15. The police said that they were carried in a bid to prevent the distribution of drugs and other banned substances, allegedly by foreign nationals, and to identify those who were overstaying or without valid documents. According to the CCB, two people were found in possession of ganja, seven were found with expired visas and 38 people did not have valid documents

A statement from the police said, â€œThe Bengaluru CCB Police have been continuing operations to eradicate drugs. In an investigation, it has come to light that some foreigners who are residing here illegally are distributing illegal substances in higher numbers. To put an end to this, on July 15, in the early hours of the morning, the CCB conducted a surprise search of 65 houses where foreigners had been residing

The search was conducted by a team supervised by the Joint Commissioner of Police, consisting of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, six Assistant Commissioners of Police, 20 Inspectors and 100 police constables. During the search, police officials said that they seized 90 ecstasy pills and some ganja as well

In a bid to crack down on the drug trade in Bengaluru by foreign nationals, the Bengaluru police recently announced that home owners will be booked too, if their foreign national tenants are implicated in narcotics and drug cases. The police noted that to get higher rent, some landlords were not verifying documents of foreign nationals before renting out their property

In June, Mangaluru police had detained 38 Sri Lankan nationals who entered India illegally. They entered the country by sea in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, and then travelled to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. They came to Thoothukudi in March, police officials said. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told TNM this was prima facie a case of human trafficking. Seven Indian nationals have been arrested for helping the Sri Lankan nationals, he added.