Bengaluru cops find decomposed corpse inside car used in film sets

Police suspect that the deceased, R Lohit (33), died due to excessive alcohol consumption, but an official postmortem report is awaited.

A yellow-painted car with colourful designs on it and a heart-shaped clearing on its windshield had been parked on a quiet road in Bengaluruâ€™s Rajajinagar for almost three years. But little did residents know that the car would soon become a crime scene. On Saturday, May 14, after receiving several complaints of a foul smell emanating from it, the police opened the car door and found the body of a man inside.

The body was found in a decomposed state by the Magadi Road police. However, the police have reportedly ruled out a connection between the novelty car and the death of the man, who has been identified as 33-year-old R Lohit. The car belonged to a local resident, Gopi, who used to supply it as a prop for movies. However, as per the Times of India, Gopi passed away two years ago, and the car has been parked in the same spot since then.

According to TOI, R Lohit was a resident of Kanteerava Colony in Dasarahalli, and worked as a painter. His father Rajanna told the newspaper that Lohit used to come home in an inebriated state, and following a fight between the two, he would sleep in Gopiâ€™s car as the doors were unlocked. Upon opening the car door on Saturday, police reportedly found tetra-paks of alcohol lying near his body. Further, they were reportedly not able to identify the body at first, as the Aadhar card that was recovered had the name and details of another 65-year-old man. The police then took Lohitâ€™s photograph to local liquor stores and identified him, TOI reported.

Lohitâ€™s body has been taken to Victoria Hospital for postmortem. TOI quoted a police official as saying that there were no signs of struggle in the car, which indicates that there was probably no foul play in Lohitâ€™s death. Doctors suspect that he died of excess alcohol consumption, however, the exact reason will be revealed only once the postmortem report comes out.