Police have issued guidelines for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming roadshow in Bengaluru, instructing residents of the Puttenahalli area not to view the rally from terraces and balconies. The instructions entail closing entry and exit points of buildings and directing interested parties to designated viewing areas. PM Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru is spread over two days, on May 6 and May 7.

According to the guidelines, residents are prohibited from assembling on terraces or balconies. They are also instructed to shut all entry and exit points of the building where the roadshow will take place, with only designated personnel allowed entry. Interested individuals are advised to come to the designated viewing area, which will be closely monitored by the police for safety purposes.

The police have requested the cooperation of residents in following the guidelines and any further instructions provided during the event. Puttenahalli police said that these instructions are guidelines and not prohibitory orders.

Modi's roadshow is scheduled to commence at 10am on Saturday, May 6, from RBI ground and traverse through several areas of Bengaluru including Jayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, Basavanagudi, Chickpet, Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Vijayanagar, Govindrajanagar, and Rajajinagar before culminating at Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram.

