Bengaluru cops arrest railway ticket inspector for misbehaving with woman

The ticket inspector, V Santhosh, allegedly heckled the woman passenger to show her ticket and even tried to put ink on her face.

A deputy chief ticket inspector (DCTI) of the Indian Railways has been arrested for reportedly misbehaving with a female passenger at a railway station in Bengaluru. The incident took place on March 14 when the woman was travelling on the Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Humsafar Express and decided to get off at KR Puram, which was not a designated stop. However, the train stopped there as it was crossing another train, and the woman got off as it was close to her residence. The ticket inspector, V Santhosh, allegedly heckled her to show her ticket and even tried to put ink on her face. He was also reportedly intoxicated.

The woman filed a complaint on March 17 and accused Santhosh of abusing her for her language, threatening her when she threatened to file a police complaint. The altercation was recorded by another passenger at the station.

As the video of the incident went viral, the South Western Railway suspended Santhosh with immediate effect and announced that further necessary action would be taken. Following this, Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Police arrested him on Monday, March 20. The police have registered a case under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).