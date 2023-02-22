Bengaluru cops arrest eight including sex worker for kidnapping two cab drivers

The gang was arrested by the South East division police in Nanjangud near Mysuru on Sunday, February 19.

The Bengaluru police arrested eight people for trapping and abducting two cab drivers and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from them. On the night of February 18, the two cab drivers had hired a sex worker, and were on their way home when their car was suddenly surrounded by a group of men on two-wheelers. They alleged that the drivers hit one of the two-wheelers and managed to enter the car and take control of it.

The gang allegedly robbed the two drivers and the woman who was with them and stole their phones, while one of the accused drove the car towards Bannerghatta Road. The gang demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the driversâ€™ families. However, one of them managed to escape near Koli Farm gate in Bannerghatta main road and immediately alerted the police of the incident.

Upon investigating, it was found that the woman â€” identified as Madhu alias Priya â€” was also a part of the con job. The gang was arrested by the South East division police in Nanjangud near Mysuru on Sunday, February 19. The accused have been identified as Tirumalesha, Dalbir Singh alias Deepu, Mukesh, Kemparaju, Manjunath, Naveen and Bharath. According to police, the group had previously conned others using the same technique.