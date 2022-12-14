Bengaluru cops allow eateries to stay open for longer for FIFA final clashes

All clubs, hotels, pubs and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol in the extended time, the police said.

As the much-awaited FIFA World Cup semi-finals are set to begin soon, Bengaluru police have announced that eateries will be allowed to stay open till 3.30 am on the match days. In a circular dated Tuesday, December 13, Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that the timings will be extended from the usual 1 am to 3.30 am on Wednesday and Thursday, when the semi-finals will take place. Further, all clubs, hotels, pubs and bars will be allowed to serve alcohol in the extended time, under the Karnataka Excise Act.

However, the extension does not apply to establishments located at the Kempegowda International Airport, railway and bus stations. Further, the police said that the eateries found to be open between 3.30 am and 6 am on Wednesday and Thursday will face action. According to The Hindu, the circular was issued following representations from members of the federation of clubs. The police will be monitoring eateries during this time to prevent unwarranted situations, The Hindu reported. However, the timings have not yet been extended on the day of the FIFA final match, which will begin at 8.30 pm on December 18.

Meanwhile, team Argentina launched itself into the FIFA finals with an emphatic 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night. Messi scored from the penalty spot and gave the assist for Julian Alvarez's second goal as Argentina set up a berth in Sunday's final against either Morocco or defending champions France. Speaking after the match, Lionel Messi said, "This group is very intelligent and knows how to suffer both with and without the ball. Our coaching staff is great, they pay attention to every little thing. Personally, I've felt happy at this World Cup and thankfully, I've been able to help the team."