Bengaluru cop suspended for allegedly issuing curfew passes to migrant workers

This action has been taken as the curfew passes were meant to be issued only for people engaged in essential services.

news Coronavirus

A Bengaluru policeman has been suspended after it came to light that he had allegedly handed out curfew passes to 25 migrant workers from Rajasthan to leave Bengaluru amidst the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown. This, when only people engaged in essential services have been made eligible for acquiring those passes.

The police official has been identified as one Veerabhadrappa, posted as a head constable at the Sarjapur Police Station on the southeastern outskirts of Bengaluru city.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Ravi D Channavar has suspended the official until further orders and even the sub inspector to whom Veerabhadrappa reported, will face departmental enquiry, Deccan Herald reported.

Veerabhadrappa had allegedly issued passes to two multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) bearing registration numbers KA 41/A 4723 and KA 05/AE 7343. The passes issued on March 27 were valid till March 31, the report states.

The incident came to light after the people in the two vehicles were only stopped at another state border and police there, contacted the city police. The report said the incident apparently shows Bengaluru police in poor light with regards to implementation of the lockdown call issued by Prime Minister Modi.

The pass was issued to one Pookraj and it was reported that 24 of his associates were travelling with him in two vehicles for apparently attending a family function.

The Hindu reported that there was a case of bribery involved.

Quoting one police officer, The Hindu report said that a detailed probe by the Rural Bengaluru SP revealed that the head constable under probe had received huge sums of money to issue these passes and this act amounts to not only negligence and dereliction of duty on his part but also negligence on his reporting officer’s (the sub inspector’s) part.

The report further said that from now on, passes of vehicles entering and leaving the city will be double-checked.