Bengaluru cop seen attacking residents of gated community in viral video, probe ordered

The tiff broke out between Gangadhar, a resident of the community, and the resident welfare association over maintenance fees.

A video of a police personnel hitting two civilians in a gated community in Bengaluru has been shared widely on social media. The incident took place in Bengaluru’s Rayasandra, when a tiff broke out between a member of the society’s resident welfare association (RWA) and a resident. According to the Times of India, the row broke out after the RWA cut off the water and electricity supply to a flat, whose residents had defaulted on payment.

The RWA in Mahaveer Orchids, Rayasandra had been collecting a maintenance charge of Rs 2.1 per square feet from each apartment. The resident in question called the police and complained that the electricity and water supply had been cut off, which he alleged violated his rights. According to ToI, a Hoysala patrol vehicle arrived at the apartment, and officers summoned the apartment manager Ramu and supervisor Srinivas to the police station following the complaint.

However, many residents reportedly gathered around the police at this time, and complained that a few residents defaulting on maintenance fees meant higher costs for the others. Meanwhile, Gangadhar, a resident of the apartment complex who is also a police sub-inspector at Parappana Agrahara, intervened in the issue. Things heated up as the resident association members and the SI started manhandling each other, and Gangadhar allegedly beat up two of them. A video of the incident has gone viral in social media with the caption, “My neighbour, a sheer gentleman being thrashed and heckled by a gunda police man who also happened to be our neighbour. This is happening in our society when the maintenance dafaulters were imposed fines after several warnings.”

My neighbour, a sheer gentleman being thrashed and heckled by a gunda police man who also happened to be our neighbour. This is happening in our society when the maintenance dafaulters were imposed fines after several warnings.@BlrCityPolice @ArvindLBJP @Tejasvi_Surya. pic.twitter.com/Z0KgypK2cL November 5, 2022

According to ToI, the SI said that his action against the RWA members was retaliatory. “I had told them no one has the right to disconnect water or electricity over non-payment of maintenance. They got angry and attacked me,” he told Times of India. He further alleged that the video which went viral on social media was edited.

Bengaluru City Police reacted to the viral tweet which had the video attached, and said that the matter has been informed to Parappana Agrahara police, Electronic City police and the Deputy Police Commissioner of the south-east division.