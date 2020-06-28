Bengaluru cop dies after collapsing in his residence, tests positive for coronavirus

The 57-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) is survived by his wife and daughter.

A 57-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Whitefield Police Station in Bengaluru died on Saturday night after he collapsed in the bathroom at his residence. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Swabs taken from his body later tested positive for coronavirus, Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) MN Anuchet said. "He was at his home when it happened. He had no known comorbidities," Anuchet said. The ASI is survived by his wife and daughter.

Police officials above the age of 55 have been stationed at their home since June 10. Health department officials are now tracing the contacts of the police officer.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 50 police officials in various police stations in Bengaluru have tested positive for the virus.

At least four deaths have been reported among the city's police, including a 59-year-old ASI attached to Wilson Garden Traffic police station and a 56-year-old police constable from Kalasipalyam police station.

The death was reported on a day 596 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru. This was a significant increase from the cases reported earlier in the week which was less than 200 per day.

The cases in Bengaluru made up around 65% of the 918 COVID-19 cases which were reported in Karnataka on Saturday.

The state government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting on Saturday and decided to impose a lockdown on Sundays starting from July 5. In addition, a curfew will be in place in the state from 8 pm to 5 am starting Monday. Currently, a curfew is in place from 9 pm to 5 am everyday.

Bengaluru police is currently subjecting all arrested or detained persons to COVID-19 tests. In addition, the police have been tasked with strictly imposing fines against people who are not wearing masks and take action against people who are violating home quarantine rules.