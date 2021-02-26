Bengaluru college reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Officials say that necessary measures have been taken and contact tracing will be started immediately.

On Friday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sambhram College of Management Sciences in Attur which lies in Yelahanka zone. The college shares campus with the Sambhram Engineering College where exams are underway. The students who have tested positive reside in Paying Guest (PGs) facilities.

Speaking to TNM, a Health Department official, said, “We have prevented anyone from entering the campus except those who have to write the exam.” They added, “We have taken details about everyone whom the students came into contact with and we will immediately be starting primary and secondary contact tracing.”

On the other hand, the official said they were relieved after they found no more cases found at the Purva Venezia apartment complex, which is in Yelahanka new town. Concerns arose after officials identified three COVID-19 cases in each of the two blocks of the 16-block apartment complex.

When TNM spoke to officials of other zones in the city, they said that no other cluster has been identified. Some of them said that there have been regular cases that keep coming but most of them are scattered and do not pose any significant threat.

However, some officials said that their major concern right now are places like hostels and apartment complexes where there is a large population in a small space. Added to this, apartments have common areas such as gyms, parks and lifts which need to be sanitised regularly to keep safe. One official said that these steps are not being implemented properly everywhere.

According to BBMP reports, there is no trend that shows a significant spike after the incidents of clusters identified in two apartment complexes and the nursing college.

However, BBMP and the state government have kept a strict vigil to prevent further increase of cases. It is made mandatory for all travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR test result in order to travel to Karnataka.