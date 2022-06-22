Bengaluru college booked after 22-year-old student electrocuted during fest

The deceased studentâ€™s mother accused the college of negligence in her complaint to the police, based on which a case has been registered.

The heavy rains that Bengaluru has been seeing over the past week proved fatal for a young man who had gone to attend a college festival in the city. The man, 22-year-old Ashutosh Sharma, was pursuing his Bachelors in Engineering (BE) at the Sambhram Institute of Technology in north Bengaluru. He had gone to attend a fest at his college on June 17 evening, when the incident occured.

As per a complaint filed by his mother, Reena Sharma, heavy rains lashed the area on June 17 evening, and as a result, Ashish came into contact with an electrical line providing power to the event. The incident occured between 7.50 and 8 pm, Reena said in her complaint to the Vidyaranyapura police. While Ashutosh was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead there.

In her complaint, the mother accused the college management and staff of negligence, which led to her sonâ€™s death. Based on this, the police have registered a case against the college under Section 304 (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The exact cause of Ashutoshâ€™s death is not yet known, as the final postmortem report is still awaited. Based on the findings, the police will take further action against the accused, they said.

Earlier in April, another 22-year-old man died after he came into contact with a live wire in Bengaluru. The man, Kishore, and his friend were walking on a footpath in Sanjaynagar, when he accidentally touched the wire. The wire was dangling from a tree that was in the middle of the footpath and was left to coil up on the footpath. He immediately collapsed, and while he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead. An FIR has been lodged against the telecom company Airtel for leaving the live wire unattended on the road. The wire was reportedly set up by Airtel after finishing some work around the area, but officials never sealed the wire and left it dangling from the tree.

A 22-year-old student at Sambhram Institute of Technology in north Bengaluru died on June 17 in an electrocution accident due to severe rain during the college cultural festival.

The incident came to light after the victimâ€™s mother filed a complaint at the Vidyaranyapuram police in north Bengaluru. The case was registered under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death due to negligence) against the management and staff of the college for not exercising proper caution.

In her police complaint, Reena Sharma, has said that her son Ashutosh, a BE Computer Science student at Sambhram Institute of Technology, had gone to attend the college festival held on the evening of June 17. During the festival, electric wires providing power to the event struck her son, when heavy rains struck the venue, near the dais between 7.50 pm and 8 pm.

Ashutosh was rushed to a nearby private hospital from the college by a friend but was declared dead on arrival. In the hope that her son was still alive, his mother took him to the nearby IAF Station Medical Centre but doctors at the facility also gave the same statement.

In her police complaint, Reena has accused the management and organisers of the cultural fest and the college for not taking proper precautionary measures and being negligent, alleging that it resulted in Ashutoshâ€™s death.