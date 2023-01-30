Bengaluru: CM Bommai inaugurates West of Chord Road flyover

The arterial West of Chord Road flyover in Bengaluru was opened for the public on Sunday, January 29, by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The flyover at Basaveshwar Nagar junction was built at a cost of Rs 76 crore, and is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters coming into the city from Mysuru Road. It was constructed as part of the signal-free corridor connecting West of Chord Road and Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Mahalakshmi Layout.

The signal-free project consists of three flyovers including the newly-constructed one â€” Manjunath Nagar and Shivanagar â€” which are already constructed. The entire project was constructed at a cost of around Rs 166 crore, as a joint venture between the Karnataka government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The seventh grade separator was placed on Chord Road, which has five flyovers across the short stretch.

The Shivanagar flyover was inaugurated by CM Bommai in October 2021, after it was thrown open to the public in 2018. However, it was inaugurated after a delay of over 1.5 years. The newly-inaugurated flyover was also delayed by about two years as a result of various issues and the pandemic, reports said. The Manjunatha Nagar flyover also attracted controversy after it developed huge cracks just four years after it was built, leading to commuters questioning the quality of the work. The stretch was closed for repairs for a long time, causing huge inconvenience to the public and delaying the signal-free project.