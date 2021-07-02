Bengaluru civic body files complaint against city resident for encroaching lake

Officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) Lakes Department visited Junnasandra on July 1 after locals complained about the encroachment.

news Environment

The Lakes Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 1 cleared an encroachment from the Junnasandra lake. The civic body filed a complaint against a city resident named Srinivas Reddy, who was allegedly carrying out construction work within the lake’s limits, in Bellandur Police station. Srinivas Reddy was booked under the Damage to Public Property Act of 1984 and sections 431 (Mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel) and 447 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the FIR, Shilpa K, Assistant Engineer and Prakash KV, Assistant Executive Engineer, BBMP Lakes Department saw Srinivas Reddy digging a spot on the lake’s survey area, to build a shed. They told him that he was encroaching upon the Junnasandra lake and later filed a police complaint against him.

Speaking to TNM, Shilpa K said that they were notified about the encroachment by the residents of the area on June 30. The officials visited the spot around 10.30 am and saw Reddy carrying out construction work. “After the encroachment was brought to our notice, we visited the lake. The accused (Srinivas Reddy) had dumped construction material on the land. We intervened before he could begin construction and warned him against constructing in the lake area. A police complaint was filed later. He has assured that he will clear all the debris and construction material from the land,” said Shilpa.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Lakes Department on Friday carried out a demolition drive wherein they cleared encroachments from another lake in the city, added Shilpa. The officials, along with the local police, demolished houses that were built within the premises of Varanasi lake in the city’s Bommanahalli zone. According to the official notice, nearly one acre of the lake was encroached upon by people. They had built houses and were living there since 2010. The residents in the area were served an eviction notice by the BBMP on June 28 and the structures were later demolished.

Shankar Reddy, BBMP Special Commissioner (Estate, Market, Education), who visited the site, told the media that there was a court order from last year directing civic officials to clear the encroachment. However, it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “Lakes maintain the underground water level in the city. It is important to discourage lake area encroachment. The Varanasi lake area will be developed further, which will benefit the environment and also beautify the area.”