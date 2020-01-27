Bengaluru cabbie allegedly steals man’s phone then harasses women from his contacts

In another incident, a cab driver allegedly choked and manhandled a woman after getting into an accident with her vehicle.

news Crime

An architect from Bengaluru was forced to endure a tough time after a cab driver allegedly snatched away his phone and harassed women staffers in his firm by using the phone.

Sharath Raj, 57, a resident of Nagawara manages a private architecture firm. He said that his phone was stolen ten days ago after an argument with a cab driver who hit his car. Sharath says he made a complaint of theft at the Amruthahalli police station but an FIR was not registered in the incident at the time.

He also alleges that the driver began texting the women on his contact list. Disturbed by the sequence of events, Sharath approached the police in Amruthahalli police station again to register a case and after several days, the cab driver was tracked and arrested, according to a report in Deccan Herald.

Sharath, in his complaint, stated that his phone was allegedly snatched by a cab driver Mithun, 28, when the duo got into an argument over an incident on the road while driving from Hebbal to Nagawara on January 16.

In another shocking incident, a photographer based in Bengaluru, who was travelling on a two-wheeler was allegedly manhandled and choked by a cab driver in Bellandur.

In her complaint, the photographer stated that the incident occurred at 4 pm on January 22 when a private cab hit her two-wheeler from behind. When she got into an argument with the cab driver, the driver allegedly spat on her face, pushed her and then began choking her. The photographer, trying to resist the cab driver, screamed for help and after a few passersby came forward, the cab driver got back in the vehicle and fled from the spot, reported Bangalore Mirror.

Police officials in Bellandur police station registered a case under section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 504 (abusive language) of the IPC.