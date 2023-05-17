Bengaluru: Byappanahalli-KR Pura Metro line to start operations from July 15

The Krishnarajapura-Whitefield metro line was inaugurated on March 25, but the link between Byappanahalli-KR Pura was missing.

news

Bengaluru's long-awaited Byappanahalli-KR Pura Metro segment, covering a distance of 2 kilometres, is finally ready to be launched on July 15th. This segment will establish a crucial link between the Byappanahalli terminal of the Purple Line and the KR Puram station, greatly improving connectivity between the two lines.

The opening of this segment is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the Outer Ring Road, providing much-needed relief for commuters. Managing Director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Anjum Parwez, confirmed that track-laying is progressing from both Byappanahalli and Jyothipura (Benniganahalli) sides, with completion anticipated by the end of this month.

"Track-laying is currently progressing from both Byappanahalli and Jyothipura (Benniganahalli) sides, and it is expected to be completed by the end of this month," Parwez was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The Krishnarajapura-Whitefield metro line, an extension of the Purple Line, was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This line spans over 13.71 kilometres, connecting Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield. However, the missing link between the Baiyyappanahalli and KR Pura metro stations has caused inconvenience for commuters.

To address this issue, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been providing feeder buses. However, passengers have raised concerns about the low frequency of these buses, often having to wait for more than 20 minutes without easy access to timing information.

The upcoming launch of the Byappanahalli-KR Pura Metro segment will bridge this gap, significantly enhancing the overall connectivity and convenience for commuters in Bengaluru. The project is expected to improve the efficiency of public transportation and contribute to the city's efforts in addressing traffic congestion.