Bengaluru: Bus driver arrested for murder over parking spot

The accused reportedly dumped the body in a stormwater drain in an attempt to make it look like an accidental death.

news Crime

Bengaluruâ€™s Kamakshipalya police arrested a 48-year-old private bus driver for the murder of another private bus driver over a parking dispute. The accused, Venkatesh, allegedly stamped 52-year-old Venkataswamy to death on January 12 and then dumped the body in a stormwater drain in an attempt to make it look like an accidental death.

According to police, Venkataswamy and Venkatesh had a history of disputes over parking, with Venkataswamy regularly parking his bus in a spot designated for Venkatesh. On the night of the murder, Venkatesh confronted Venkataswamy, got into his bus and began hitting him. He overpowered Venkataswamy, who was reportedly drunk and stamped him to death before transporting the body to an isolated location and dumping it.

According to The Hindu, the initial police investigations registered the death as an unnatural case, but further analysis of CCTV footage and statements from Venkataswamy's wife and son led to Venkatesh's arrest. He has been charged with murder.