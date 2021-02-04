Bengaluru boy misses class 10 prep exam, courtesy a road in shambles

The student reached 15 minutes later than the scheduled time for exam owing to the bad conditions of the road.

news Infrastructure

A student of grade 10, on January 22, was not initially allowed to appear for his preparatory exam because the said ward reached 15 minutes late than the scheduled time for the exam, reported ToI. The delay, according to his father, was caused by the poor condition of Borewell Road in Whitefield area. The road was dug by the authorities of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewage Board for installation of the pipeline for Cauvery Water Supply Scheme and Sanitary pipeline change but was never restored. Though the school allowed the boy a chance later, the problem that the roads poses is still a relaity for many.

The father-son duo left for the examination at 8 am hoping they will reach the centre which is on a short distance from their residence by 8.30 am. However, a goods vehicle, heading towards Nallurahalli was stuck causing a commotion.

“The two-kilometre stretch is in a really bad condition. The authorities of BWSSB had dug it up three-four months earlier and never restored the road. This left only one side of the road usable. Owing to the bad condition of the road, a Tata ace vehicle carrying goods was stuck which further created a traffic choke. Clearing the road took nearly 30 minutes,” said Srinivas Reddy, the student's father. He added that due the choke, he could not even go back and navigate through alternative roads which caused them to reach the school by 8.45 am.

Srinivas Reddy, father of the student and a resident of Borewell road, and others had shot and uploaded videos of the road on Twitter using the Whitefield Rising’s handle, a citizens’ organization of the region. The video garnered a lot of attention.

#nallurhallikapadi protest was a few years back. Promises made @ArvindLBJP yet to be fulfilled



Situation remains grave, if not worse.



Video 1: entrance to Borewell Road from Whitefield Main Rd. The dug up sections outside the Post Office remains unchanged for year+ pic.twitter.com/HGL0LAcEDs — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) January 30, 2021

The residents had staged a campaign Nallurhalli Kapadi (Save Nallurhalli) because the roads were in a battered stage, drains were open due to negligence of authorities towards the area.