Bengaluru BMTC conductor purchased fuel hours before being charred to death, finds probe

The 43-year-old conductor, Muthaiah, was found charred to death inside a parked BMTC bus at the Summanahalli depot on March 10.

An investigation into the death of a BMTC bus conductor, who was charred to death in Bengaluru has revealed that the victim had purchased fuel from a nearby petrol pump station hours before the incident occurred. The 43-year-old conductor, Muthaiah, was charred to death inside a parked BMTC bus at the Summanahalli depot on March 10. The bus was also burnt from inside, and the cause of the fire was initially unknown.

The police collected CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to conduct their investigation. The footage revealed that the conductor had bought a bottle of fuel using UPI. According to The Hindu, the conductor closed all the windows and doors of the bus before allegedly setting it on fire, resulting in his death. The bus driver was not aware of the fire as he was asleep in the dormitory at the bus stand.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP (West) said that it cannot be concluded whether Muthaiah’s death was a case of suicide as they are still awaiting the reports from the forensic team. A police officer investigating the case was also reported to have said that the conductor was dejected as he was unable to pay the loans he had availed. “During the investigation, it was found that Muthaiah had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh and was also cheated in a land issue,” the police officer said.

