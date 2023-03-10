Bengaluru: BMTC conductor charred to death as bus catches fire

BMTC said that the conductor had chosen to sleep inside the bus, while the driver was asleep in the dorm at the bus stand.

A tragic incident occurred at the Lingadheeranahalli bus stand in Bengaluru when a bus operated by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) caught fire, resulting in the death of the conductor, Muthaiah. The deceased was sleeping inside the parked bus after completing the night shift when the fire broke out at around 4:45 a.m. on March 10. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is underway.

A statement released by the BMTC said that the conductor had chosen to sleep inside the bus, while the driver was asleep in the dorm at the bus stand. The driver, Prakash, stated that he was not aware of the fire as he was in the restroom when the incident occurred.

“Beat police noticed the fire and immediately informed fire emergency services. Unfortunately, the conductor who was sleeping inside the bus was burnt alive,” the statement said. It further added that the police are investigating the case and the reason for the fire will be known after investigation.

Muthaiah’s body has been sent to Victoria hospital for post mortem and a case of accidental fire has been taken up by the Byadarahalli police.