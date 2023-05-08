Bengaluru: BJP member attacked in BTM Layout, party blames Congress workers

The incident took place in Bengaluruâ€™s BTM Layout on the evening of May 7.

news News

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker named Harihara V was assaulted allegedly by Congress workers, including a former corporator in BTM Layout on the evening of Sunday, May 7. The incident occurred in full view of the public. According to the First Information Report registered by the Madivala police, Harihara was driving his two-wheeler to meet someone named Krishnappa at Madivala's Venkateshwara Layout when he noticed a crowd gathered on the main road.

As he approached further, the accused, a Congress ex-corporator BS Manjunath Reddy allegedly blocked Harihara's path and pulled him out of his two-wheeler. Harihara alleged that Reddyâ€™s son Litesh hit him in the face with a weapon of some kind. The FIR further stated that the accused took Harihara's cash and phone.

After the attack, Harihara was admitted to Marvel Hospital, where he received treatment. The police have registered a case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 327 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort property or to constrain to an illegal act) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Madivala police said they have detained one person for questioning.

Meanwhile, Congress workers have filed a complaint with the police. The complainant Lokesh alleged that he was threatened by Kodandaramaiah and three others who identified themselves as BJP workers. He alleged that following a heated argument between the two parties, they issued death threats and manhandled him. The police have registered a case of criminal intimidation, provoking breach of peace and wrongful restraint.