Bengaluru: BBMP continues to sell faulty flags, citizens unhappy

The sale and supply of flawed national flags have continued unabated and while BBMP is replacing these flags, citizens are upset.

news National flag

As the country gears up to celebrate 75 years of Independence day on August 15, this year, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has undertaken the task of distributing 15 lakh national flags across Bengaluru as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. However, it has been subjected to criticism by the public for selling faulty flags.

As of August 12, BBMP had received 13 lakh flags for distribution and expected more in the coming days. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that they have already distributed 10 lakh flags and he expected BBMP would be selling another 5 lakh flags over the next three days, when BBMP would be stepping up its activities in the wake of celebrations.

The majority of the suppliers for the flag as designated by the Union Ministry of Culture are from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. They were supplied to the Kannada and Culture Department which in turn handed them over to BBMP without checking for quality or conformity with the flag code. And BBMP went ahead and sold it.

People have observed discrepancies in the length to height ratio and defects such as the Ashok Chakra being distorted or off-centre. TNM too observed several other inconsistencies such as unevenly cut edges, haphazard stitching and irregular shape in the make of the flags purchased from the BBMP office.

Veeresh Bellur, an RTI activist who drew the attention of the authorities said, “Some of the cloth material used were of sub-standard quality, the size of the flags were not even and the Ashoka Chakra was not properly placed in the middle." Such flags cannot be hoisted as they are clearly in violation of the National Flag Code, 2002 which specifies that the flag should be rectangular, having a 3:2 length to height (width) ratio, with the chakra in the centre.

Meanwhile, netizens too have taken to Twitter to express their dismay over the quality of flags being sold by the BBMP. “Why is bbmp distributing Indian national flag everywhere that too at a price .. to top it the quality n cutting of the flag is pathetic.. it's an insult ..(sic)” asked Bhaskar Rao in a tweet, while another person P Jayanandan tweeted, “BBMP Be responsible and take stringent actions. Har ghar Thiranga is not to insult the nation or national flag (sic)”

@CMofKarnataka Namasthe Sir. Flags supplied & sold by BBMP are not properly made, as shown here. Citizens are expressing sadness. pic.twitter.com/U8xVgoaupO — naramuakn@gmail com (@naramuakn) August 5, 2022

While the flags are being sold at Rs 22 per piece across all zones and wards of Bengaluru in BBMP offices, retail shops, major malls and even door to door by BBMP workers and pourakarmikas, BBMP is now faced with the task of handling the exchange of the faulty flags that are being returned by the public. That also has not stopped the BBMP from aggressively pushing up the sales of flags as it has been encouraging residential welfare associations, apartment complexes and individual property owners to purchase the flags. Senior BBMP officials have been exhorting the general public to hoist flags from August 13 to 15 in every home.

When asked about the issue, Special Commissioner (Administration) of BBMP, S Rangappa said, "We received 10 lakh national flags from the Department of Kannada and Culture, of which 1-2% had minor issues, such as the Ashok Chakra being a little to the left or to the right or other damages that often occur doing bulk printing. While most of the defective flags have been identified and set aside to be returned to the supplier, the defective ones sold to the public are being exchanged and replaced.”

Rangappa said that the BBMP was not responsible for the direct procurement of flags from the suppliers and they merely redistributed the flags that they received from the Department of Kannada and Culture, the major nodal agency responsible for the procurement of flags.

Joint Director (Bengaluru Division), Department of Kannada and Culture, Ashok N Chalavadi said that they had directly sent the 10 lakh flags they received from the Centre to the BBMP, without segregating or even opening them. These flags were supplied from suppliers in Surat and Ahmedabad.

Ironically, Karnataka is home to India’s only BIS-certified flag-making unit at Hubballi. The unit makes khadi flags and has been suffering ever since the amendment to The Flag Code of India 2002, which now allows polyester and machine made flags for public display, apart from the traditional handspun and handwoven flags made of cotton, wool, silk or khadi bunting.