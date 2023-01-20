Bengaluru autorickshaws to get QR codes for complaints

The QR code will include a platform to lodge a complaint against the driver in case of excess fare, refusal to ply or misbehaviour.

news Bengaluru news

Bengaluru will soon introduce QR codes on autorickshaws to provide passengers with a platform to lodge complaints against drivers in case of inappropriate behaviour. The system, which will also provide details of the driver and vehicle, is an upgrade on the existing driver details display board that was first introduced in 2005. According to The Hindu, Bengaluru traffic police are currently in talks with autorickshaw unions and a software firm to implement the new policy. The QR code system is already in use in several other cities, including Mumbai.

The QR code will also likely include a platform to lodge a complaint against the driver in case of excess fare, refusal to ply or misbehaviour. The report also stated that the autorickshaw driver unions are working to incentivise good behaviour among drivers by introducing feedback cards in autorickshaws across the city. Drivers will be required to take the feedback of passengers on the cards and submit them to the unions, based on which a driver will be recognised and awarded as the best driver in the city.

Earlier, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) opened two pre-fixed auto rickshaw kiosks at MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations in an effort to improve first- and last-mile connectivity. The initiative was conducted in partnership with the city traffic police, and similar counters are planned to be opened at three other metro stations: Banashankari, Baiyappanahalli, and Nagasandra. At the counter, commuters provide information about their destination and receive a slip with details about the driver, vehicle, destination address, and fare. Commuters who use the pre-fixed auto stands must pay an additional Rs 2 as a service charge.