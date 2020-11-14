Bengaluru apartment security guard kills his three children, dies by suicide

The police said that Janakraj Bhisht, who is from Nepal, was depressed since his wife died by suicide in September this year.

news Crime

A 32-year-old security guard from Nepal killed three of his children and later died by suicide in Bengaluru. Their bodies were found by his sister on Friday at the security guard’s residence in Mico Layout. The police said that Janakraj Bhist came to Bengaluru with his wife nine years ago and had been working in the city ever since. The couple had three children — Saraswati (14), Hemanti (9) and Rajkumar (3). The family was residing at the quarters in Vinyasa Vijaya Apartments in Ramanashree Layout, where Janakraj worked as a security guard.

The Mico Layout police said that Janakraj allegedly strangled his children to death. The police said that he had played music loudly to drown out their cries. They said that Janakraj had been depressed ever since his wife, Nanda Devi, died by suicide on September 21. Preliminary investigations revealed that his neighbours knocked on the door many times due to the loud music but did not receive any response from him.

Police sources said that Nanda Devi was severely ill since the last few years and Janakraj had been caring for her. “When she died, our investigation led us to believe she took the step as she did not want to live with the illness,” the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East division), Srinath Mahadev Joshi said that their bodies were found by Janakraj’s sister Apsara on Friday afternoon. After Nanda Devi’s death, Apsara was taking care of the children and would bring them lunch and dinner. When she went to his residence on Friday afternoon, she opened the door with the spare key and found their bodies.

The Mico Layout Police have registered a case of unnatural death in Janakraj’s case and also a murder case against Janakraj. “Prima facie, it appears that Janakraj took the drastic step as he was severely depressed after his wife’s death. We haven't found a death note. Further investigation is on,” DCP Joshi added.

The bodies were taken to Victoria Hospital for an autopsy.