Bengaluru among world's best cities for women entrepreneurs, finds study

This is the first time Bengaluru has appeared on this list, ahead of Paris, Washington DC, and other cities.

In a recent study by Dell Technologies, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai have been ranked among the top global cities for women entrepreneurs. The report, which evaluated 55 global cities based on their ability to attract and support high-potential women entrepreneurs, found that Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai provided a beneficial business environment for women entrepreneurs. This is the first time Bengaluru has ranked fifth in the top 10 operating environments list, ahead of Paris and Washington DC.

According to Swati Mishra, Director and General Manager of Small Businesses at Dell Technologies India, the report not only illustrates the rise of women entrepreneurs in India but also addresses the gaps in access to resources and opportunities needed to unleash their full potential.

The report also noted that Delhi had the highest momentum score compared to 2017, and Bengaluru ranked fifth in the top ten operating environments list. This is the first time Bengaluru has appeared on this list, ahead of Paris, Washington DC, and other cities. Of the 55 cities, 12 cities in the WE Cities Index are from the Asia Pacific region, including Sydney (Rank 9), Melbourne (12), and Singapore (22), among others.