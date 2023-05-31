Bengaluru among seven districts on yellow alert issued by IMD for May 31, June 1

In a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain has been predicted in various parts of Karnataka, including the state capital Bengaluru. A yellow warning has been issued for seven districts, namely Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Kodagu, and Shivamogga, for May 31 and June 1. The onset of heavy rains has already been witnessed in Bengaluru city.

As the monsoon season approaches, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has expressed concern and urged officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take proactive measures to prevent rain-related tragedies. He emphasised the need for precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall.

Responding to the situation, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited the Yelahanka East region during midnight hours on Tuesday to assess the preventive measures in place to tackle waterlogging. During his visit, he inspected control rooms and provided necessary directions for an alert and swift response to any emergent situations. The BBMP has activated all its departments to face the challenges posed by the impending rain and potential floods in the city.

Giri Nath further elaborated on the preparedness measures undertaken by the BBMP. He emphasised that zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers, executive engineers, and the forest wing should remain on high alert and actively monitor the situation on the ground. This coordinated effort aims to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the monsoon season.