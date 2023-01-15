Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 opens for domestic travel with Star Air flight

Other domestic airlines are expected to start their services to and from Bengaluru Airportâ€™s T2 in a phased manner, followed by international airlines in the coming months.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) officially opened Terminal 2 (T2) for domestic operations on January 15, with Star Air being the first airline to begin flights from the new terminal. The inaugural flight, bound for Kalaburagi, took off from T2 at 8:40 am, with the turnaround flight landing at 11:25 am. Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), stated "We want to make passenger journeys truly memorable by offering the best experience to them."

Other domestic airlines are expected to start their services to and from Bengaluru Airportâ€™s T2 in a phased manner, followed by international airlines in the coming months. The expansion plan included the construction of T2, as well as infrastructure such as access roads and utilities. A 4.4 km-long additional access road called the â€˜Terminal Boulevardâ€™ was also inaugurated earlier this week to provide easy accessibility to T2.

Passengers arriving at T2 can be picked up by their cars at the parking area. Complimentary shuttle services are also available between T1 and T2 at regular intervals for passenger convenience. The terminal boulevard allows for a drive without any traffic signals, making the journey to and from the airport seamless, BIAL said in a statement. The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. He also unveiled the 108-feet tall Kempegowda statue built on the premises of KIA.

