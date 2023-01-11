Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 to commence domestic operations from January 15

The terminal will be opening its doors to other domestic airlines in the following days, but the transition will be done in a phased manner as the facilities and processes are completed.

The Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will officially begin operations on Sunday, January 15, with Star Air being the only airline to operate on that day. The terminal, which has been in the works since 2018, is built to handle at least 25 million passengers annually and cost Rs 5,000 crore to construct. The terminal will be opening its doors to other domestic airlines in the following days, but the transition will be done in a phased manner as the facilities and processes are completed.

Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), said that they are ready to welcome customers of Star Air at the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 and that it offers a distinctive and enhanced travel experience for the passengers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, and others were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister took a tour of the swanky Terminal 2. He also unveiled the 108-foot-tall Kempegowda statue built on the premises of KIA.

