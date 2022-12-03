Bengaluru airport to use facial recognition technology for passengers to check-in

The app Digi Yatra promises a contactless and paperless travel through the use of facial recognition technology to passengers departing from Bengaluru airport.

news Technology

Domestic passengers at Kempegowda International Airport can now expect quicker movement through the airport terminal with the use of Digi Yatra app, which uses facial verification technology. The app which was rolled out in a limited version earlier, was extended to all passengers from December 1. Through this, passengers can register on the Digi Yatra app with their identity credentials and facial biometrics. They can then pass through the airport without any travel documents or id proof and their identity will be verified through biometric technology stationed at departure gates. The facility is available only to passengers departing from Bengaluru airport and flying out on Vistara, Air India, Air Asia and IndiGo airlines.

The app promises a contactless, paperless, and seamless check-in to boarding process to ensure an easy and convenient travel experience. Keeping privacy concerns in mind, the data is stored securely and deleted 24 hours after the passenger’s travel. The beta version of the app was rolled out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on August 15, 2022, and was open only to Android users. With the full roll-out, the facility was extended to iOS users as well. Apart from Bengaluru, the facility is presently available to passengers flying out of Delhi and Varanasi airports.

How does it work?

Passengers hoping to use this facility can download the Digi Yatra app on their phones. The current version of the app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. They have to complete a one-time online registration process by uploading their details, identity credentials (either offline Aadhaar or DigiLocker) and facial biometrics. Once the passenger completes the online registration, they can proceed to web check-in and upload the scanned boarding pass.

Upon reaching the airport, the passenger can scan their boarding pass at the departure e-gates and get their facial biometrics captured by facing the camera. The e-gates will open upon validation, and this will ensure passenger entry into the terminal.

As the passenger journeys through the airport, their travel documents will not be required as they will be authenticated and verified at every touchpoint by state-of-the-art biometric technology. The use of the app is optional, and passengers who are not keen on using this facility can continue to pass through departure gates by showing physical ids and tickets.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has been at the forefront of pushing this technology and pilot trials have been held at the Bengaluru airport from 2017. BIAL sources said that interest had picked up from passengers after the complete roll-out of the app and they had put up kiosks and assigned staff to create awareness in passengers about how to use the facility comfortably. Following the complete roll-out, BIAL Managing Director and CEO Hari Marar posted on Linkedin, stating that DigiYatra was aimed at offering a “seamless, hassle-free and health-risk-free process for air travellers across airports in India.”