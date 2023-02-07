Bengaluru airport to suspend flights partially for Aero India from Feb 8: Details

The airport authorities said that air space for commercial flights will be shut down for a few hours from February 8 to February 17 on account of the biennial air show.

Flight operations at Bengaluruâ€™s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will be partially suspended during and before the Aero India air show, starting from Wednesday, February 8. The airport operators said that air space for commercial flights will be shut for a few hours each day from February 8 to 17 on account of the biennial air show. According to the Deccan Herald, the airport authorities have asked passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines for questions related to the changed and revised flight schedules. The air show is scheduled to happen at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka from February 13 to 17.

On February 8, flight operations will be suspended from 9 am to 12 pm for individual practice by the teams that are participating in the air show. On the same day, flights will also be suspended from 2 pm to 5 pm. From February 9 to 11 too, flight operations will be suspended for the same duration. On February 9, the teams will have a full-force fly past and flying display practice. The final dress rehearsals will be held on February 11.

On February 12, flights will be suspended from 9 am to 12 pm as stand-by for final dress rehearsals is expected to happen. The inauguration ceremony, fly-past and the flying display is scheduled to happen on February 13, when flight operations will be suspended from 9 am to 12 pm. On February 14 and 15, flights will be suspended from 12 pm to 2.30 pm for the flying display. On February 16 and 17, the flying display is expected to happen between 9.30 am and 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm, and flight operations will be suspended during these hours.