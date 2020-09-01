Bengaluru airport sees 1.4 million domestic passengers after operations resume

On Sept. 1, the airport celebrated 100 days of successful operations, after air travel was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bengaluruâ€™s international airport celebrated 100 days of successful operations on September 1, since the resumption of domestic air travel in India. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitted operations to resume starting from May 25 onwards, after a lockdown of two months induced by COVID-19.

In a span of 100 days, Kempegowda International Airport welcomed 1.4 million domestic passengers, with 15,658 air traffic movements (ATM). In comparison to the previous month, July 2020, ATMs saw a growth of 39% and there was a growth of over 47% in passenger traffic in August 2020. In the coming days and months, these numbers are expected to increase due to the relaxation of state regulations as well as additional capacity by airlines.

Bengaluru airport has reconnected with 49 of 58 domestic cities since operations have resumed, achieving 84% of the pre-COVID-19 network. The top destination is Kolkata, with 13% of domestic passengers travelling to and from Bengaluruâ€™s airport. Kolkata is followed by Delhi at 11% and Patna at 6%.

The eastern and north-eastern regions of India have recorded the highest passenger movements at 33.7%. It is closely followed by South India at 30.9%.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (GoI) and Government of Karnataka (GoK) has helped in adapting to the new environment by supporting the reinstatement and alignment between airlines. Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) and other stakeholders like MoHFW and concessionaires have also extended their help in the process.

The airport launched contactless processing of passengers, including minimising touchpoints and strict sanitation measures, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The air conditioning temperature was also increased from 23 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius to minimise transmission of the virus.