Bengaluru airport’s new terminal to be operational in two months

The much-awaited terminal was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on November 11, but a few more trials still need to be conducted, officials said.

The newly inaugurated Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal 2 will be operational in about 1.5 to 2 months’ time, said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hari Marar, on Saturday, November 12. During a walkthrough of Terminal 2 on Saturday, Marar spoke to the media and explained that there are still a few protocols to complete before the terminal is operational for public use.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi just inaugurated Terminal 2, but there are still a few processes, including a few more trials, that need to be completed. A security sweep must be carried out to make sure the terminal is secured. We will put Terminal 2 into service as soon as everything is ready, which would probably take about 1.5 to 2 months,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 11, inaugurated the glitzy Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, an eco-friendly facility constructed largely out of bamboo, which was built at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore. Nicknamed ‘Terminal In A Garden’, the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually.

Phase 1 of the new terminal that will be inaugurated on November 11 will be able to handle 25 million passengers per annum. Once Phase 2 of the terminal is inaugurated, 45 million passengers per annum can be accommodated. The first phase of the terminal will have 90 check-in counters, 22 security check lanes, 36 emigration counters, 60 immigration counters, and nine baggage claim counters. These numbers are expected to go up once the second phase is completed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, and others were present on the occasion. The prime minister also unveiled the 108-foot-tall Kempegowda statue built on the premises of Bengaluru International Airport.

