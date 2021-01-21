Bengaluru airport records first low-visibility landing using CAT IIIB system

A flight from Lucknow landed in Bengaluru on Thursday morning when the visibility was as low as 200 metres.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport recorded its first landing under CAT IIIB (Category 3 Instrument Landing Systems or low visibility) conditions on Thursday morning. Airport authorities said an IndiGo flight 6E-6389 which was flying from Lucknow made a successful touchdown a little after 7: 30 am when the visibility was as low as 200 metres.

In a statement, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the company that manages the airport, said, “Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) recorded its first landing under CAT IIIB conditions on the morning of Thursday, January 21, 2021. Radiation fog set in during the early part of the day, resulting in a rapid drop in visibility to 200 metres. During this time, IndiGo flight 6E-6389 from Lucknow made a successful touchdown at 0741 hours.”

Fog-induced delays and cancellations of flights have been a regular feature in winter months for the Bengaluru airport for more than a decade. In January 2019, there were more than 200 flights that were delayed or cancelled in a single week inconveniencing passengers. Bengaluru typically sees fog-induced conditions between November and February.

As reported earlier, the second runway also known as the ‘South Runway’ at the Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru which began operating in March 2020 was CAT-III-B ILS complaint. However, it was only on Thursday that the first landing using the system was used.

The first runway is currently undergoing repairs after functioning non-stop for a decade. BIAL had earlier said that the first runway will also be made CAT-IIIB compliant.

The airport said that this system allows the airport to facilitate aircraft landing with visibility as low as 50 m and take off at 125 metres. Previously the permissible visual range was 550 metres and 300 metres, for landing and take-off, respectively. Chandigarh, Kolkata, Delhi, Amritsar and Jaipur are other leading airports in the country which have similar technology.