Bengaluru airport passenger shuttle bus meets with accident, ten injured

In the early hours of Sunday, June 18, a passenger shuttle bus carrying 17 individuals from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was involved in an accident, leaving ten individuals injured. All passengers were reported to be safe. According to the Times of India, the incident occurred around 5.15 am as the bus was en route from T2 to T1. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control, crashing into a pole and causing injuries to those onboard.

Immediate assistance was provided by airport staff, who swiftly transported all the injured passengers, including a child, to Aster Hospital near KIA's Terminal 1. The majority of the injured individuals had recently disembarked from an AirAsia India flight at T2 and were on their way to T1.

Out of the ten injured, six individuals sustained severe injuries and were subsequently transferred from Aster Hospital to another medical facility located outside the airport for further treatment. The exact condition of the injured passengers has not been disclosed.

The KIA police have initiated an investigation into the shuttle bus accident, TOI report. According to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator stated that the incident took place at approximately 5.15 am on June 18. The shuttle bus, operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport, collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to ten individuals. The bus had a total of 15 passengers and two airport staff members on board at the time of the accident.