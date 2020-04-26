Bengaluru airport management to promote growing of local citrus fruit as CSR

The Devanahalli pomelo, which comes with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, has a unique, sweet taste, unlike other varieties.

news Food

The Kempegowda International Airport authority in Bengaluru is working to conserve and promote cultivation of one of the world’s largest citrus fruit ‘chakota’ or Devanahalli pomelo.

The airport announced that the airport campus will be home to the largest pomelo orchard as 500 saplings will be planted to contribute to carbon reduction. The Devanahalli pomelo, which comes with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, has a unique, sweet taste, unlike other varieties. This announcement comes at a time when currently, there are less than 100 cultivators in the area.

A horticulture department official explained that the numbers of cultivators reduced over the years as it is a minor fruit and there is no major market for it. Even though the fruit can be grown in Tumakuru or even Mysuru, the taste from Devanahalli cannot be replicated.

This initiative by the airport is part of the flagship CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Programme ‘Namma Ooru’ run by the airport management on the occasion of World Earth Day held on Thursday.

In a statement, the Bangalore International Airport Limited which owns and manages the airport, said, with support from the Department of Horticulture, Karnataka, they have procured saplings and has already planted 50 plants at a location that was once a hub for pomelos, before the construction of the Airport. This location will be developed as an organic pomelo cultivation demonstration site, complete with signboards and literature for any member of the public interested in learning about the process.

“At BIAL, we are committed to achieving excellence in environment sustainability. In our attempt to be a role model for sustainable progress, we have made a long-term commitment to sustainability and community engagement that will effect a change in culture. This is one of our many initiatives towards achieving that goal. With this initiative we aim to revive, conserve and restore the past glory of Devanahalli pomelo, a fruit that is associated with the region in which Bengaluru Airport is located,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL.

As part of the same initiative, the airport will promote cultivation of the fruit around the region and create a viable market by collaborating with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other institutions.