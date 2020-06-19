Bengaluru Airport introduces enhanced sanitation, UV light treatment for baggage

The BIAL management has put in place various measures to safeguard passengers from coronavirus.

The Bengaluru airport is making more changes to ensure passenger safety during the pandemic. The airport management has introduced UV treatment for trolleys, and Ultra Low Volume (ULV) spray sanitising for outbound baggage trays used during check in. A dedicated team manually sanitises these trays after every use. The airport management also plans to minimise use of additional trays for footwear by introducing specially designed trays.

Two custom-designed UV tunnels have been created to disinfect trolleys after every use. These Tunnels are located at a cordoned-off area of the Terminal.

Based on passenger feedback, BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Limited, the airport management) has found that their recently introduced â€˜parking to boarding contactless processâ€™ has had a positive impact on passengers. The objective of the process is to minimise physical contact at the airport. Reduced passenger footfall notwithstanding, the contactless process has hastened the time passengers spend at various touch points during check-in.

BIAL will also introduce silver nano coating technology for surface disinfection, which will self-sanitise surfaces and reduce use of frequent chemical disinfection for frequently used touch points like check-in counters, Immigration Counters, ATRS Trays etc.

The airport has also undertaken sanitisation of high-traffic areas and frequently touched surfaces every thirty minutes manually, without disrupting the flow of passengers. All high-traffic areas are sanitised once in three hours by using ULV machines â€“ eight times in 24hrs, the release said.

456 tabletop hand sanitisers and 107 sensor-based hand sanitisers have been placed across the terminal for ease of use for the passengers.

Washrooms across the airport premises are being sanitised on a regular basis with dedicated manpower, irrespective of the frequency of use.

With the heightened use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 120 bio waste bins have been placed across the airport for passengers and staff to dispose of their masks, gloves and other PPE safely. The biowaste, managed by a dedicated team is handed over to a Pollution Control Board-approved vendor, who in turn, takes the waste away for incineration, BIAL said.

