Bengaluru airport gets 10000 sqft public warehouse for foreign cargo storage

The facility will meet the demands of customers for re-export and long-term storage of bonded cargo, at minimal logistics cost, the airport has said.

news Airport

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is the largest air cargo terminal in south India and to aid long-term storage of bonded cargo at minimal logistics cost, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Friday opened India’s first on-airport public bonded warehouse. This 10,000 square feet facility will help in the re-export of goods, long-term storage of bonded cargo, will assist in partial clearances and allow value-added services such as labelling, packing and repacking services.

The facility will be operated by the Cargo Service Center (CSC) and will be under the jurisdiction of the City Commissionerate, Bengaluru Customs.

Satyaki Raghunath, the Chief Strategy and Development Officer of BIAL, said that the warehouse has been opened to simplify processes and meet customer demands.

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India with the presence of many IT, Biotechnology companies, and retail brands, observes and handles large volumes of imports. A release from BIAL added, “The new facility will play a significant role in boosting the economy of the region, by improving trade and connecting markets around the world. Bengaluru airport is the busiest and most preferred cargo terminal for manufacturers in south India.”

Tushar Jani, Group Chairman, CSC said, “Bengaluru airport has tremendous potential to become the cargo hub for South India, and at CSC, we are excited to be part of this transformation.”

Bengaluru airport offers the largest air cargo terminal in south India, with a handling capacity of 5,70,000 metric tons and an average time of nine hours, including major manufacturing clusters across south India. During the first five months between April and August 2020, Bengaluru airport processed 99,154 Metric tons of cargo with a recording of 92% growth in cargo air traffic movements. Bengaluru airport is emerging as the third busiest cargo airport in the country and busiest in South India, the release added..

“To bring further efficiencies into cargo operations, BIAL recently announced the implementation of the Air Cargo Community System (ACS) to streamline the air logistics supply chain. This digital platform will enable seamless collaboration between all stakeholders in the supply chain to deliver superior and efficient cargo operations at Bengaluru airport,” the release added