Bengaluru air hostessâ€™ death: Murder case registered against boyfriend

The incident occurred around midnight on March 11 when Archana allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the Renuka Residency apartment where Adesh lived.

Bengaluruâ€™s Koramangala police have registered a murder case after Archana Dhiman, a 28-year-old air hostess from Himachal Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances on March 11. The police had detained her boyfriend, Adesh, a software professional, who had taken her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. Archana's mother had filed a complaint against Adesh, alleging that he pushed her daughter off the fourth floor after a spat. Archana had returned to Bengaluru from Dubai four days prior to the incident.

The incident occurred around midnight on March 11 when Archana allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the Renuka Residency apartment where Adesh lived. According to the Times of India, Adesh had called the police control room after Archana's fall and subsequently rushed her to the hospital. He was then detained by the police. Adesh, who is from Kasaragod district in Kerala, had met Archana through a dating app, and they had been in a romantic relationship for the past seven months.

On the day of the incident, the couple had reportedly gone to Forum Mall and returned home after watching a movie before partying late into the night and getting into an argument.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.