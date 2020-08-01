Bengaluru adds 570 containment zones, most new cases in 20-29 age group

The total number of containment zones in Bengaluru stands at 20,679.

On Friday, Karnatakaâ€™s capital city of Bengaluru, which has been reporting a majority of coronavirus cases in the state, added 570 containment zones. This brings the total number of containment zones in the city to 13,238. Meanwhile, 20,679 containment zones have been reported in Bengaluru till date.

Bengaluru saw 2,220 new COVID-19 patients reported on Friday â€“ 40% of all new cases reported in Karnataka. Bengaluru west zone added the highest number of new patients (25%), followed by south (22%) and east (21%) zones. In the last 10 days though, cumulative number of cases in Bengaluru south (23%) and east (23%) each has been higher than the west zone.

Bengaluru south continues to have the highest number of active as well as total containment zones in the city â€“ nearly 4,500 â€“ followed by east zone, west zone, Bommanahalli, RR Nagara, Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli respectively.

For the second day in a row, the age group of 20 to 29 reported the highest number of coronavirus patients (301 men and 195 women) in Bengaluru. Before this, Bengaluru had reported the most of the new cases in this age group on July 25. Between July 26 and July 30, age group 30 to 39 had been reporting a majority of the new COVID-19 patients being recorded in the city.

Karnataka has reported the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, following Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi in that order. The state reported 5483 new patients on Friday â€“ recording over 5,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row â€“ and has 72,005 active cases in total. Eighty people were also reported to have succumbed to the disease on Friday, 20 of whom were from Bengaluru.