Bengaluru adds 5214 containment zones, total active at 21020

However, the total number of containment zones in Bengaluru was not updated and remained at 30,928.

Bengaluru reported 5,214 new containment zones in the city, taking the total number of active containment zones to 21,020. However, there seems to be an error in the latest bulletin, as the total number of containment zones was not updated, and remained at 30,928 as it did on Wednesday. This comes a day after Bengaluru did not update its containment zone numbers.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) also did not provide an updated zone-wise breakup of the containment zones. As per the last update, 68% containment zones are active in Bengaluru, while 32% have returned to normal status.

The city recorded 3,571 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the highest number of them (less than 600) being men in the 30 to 39 age group, followed by those in the 20-29 age group. Among women too, the same age groups reported the highest and second highest coronavirus cases respectively.

The same trajectory was seen in the 3,773 recoveries reported on Wednesday, with the 30 to 39 age group recording the highest number at around 600. Of the 27 deaths reported on the given day, the 60 to 69 age group had almost an equal number of casualties (around five) as the above 70 age group.

The zone-wise breakup of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours is as follows: Bengaluru West and Yelahanka had 16% of the cases each, east zone had 15%, south zone 14%, Bommanahalli 13%, and RR Nagara and Mahadevapura had 11% of the cases each.

Bengaluru south and west zones reported the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday (around 400), followed by east zone (around 350).

Bengaluru has been reporting close to or over 3,000 COVID-19 daily cases in the last ten days. Only on two days during this period did the city record less than that – 2,942 patients on September 6, and 2,966 on September 13. The active rate in the city is at 21.88%, while the positivity rate is at 13.96%. The recovery rate and death rate are at 76.71% and 1.41% respectively.