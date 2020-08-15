Bengaluru adds 34 new containment zones, total active at 13482

However, the total number of containment zones in the city has increased by 544, and stands at 33,041.

Coronavirus coronavirus

Bengaluru, which reported 2,452 coronavirus cases on Friday, added 34 new containment zones, taking the active zonesâ€™ tally to 13,482. However, the total number of containment zones in the city increased by a larger number of 544 and is at 33,041.

West zone was found to have a majority of active containment zones in the city as per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) COVID-19 War Room report on August 14. Bengaluru West had 2,723 active containment zones, followed by South (2,521) and East (2,362) zones. However, South zone has reported the most containment zones in total till date (8,694). It also has the most zones that have returned to normal status.

Out of all the zones, Dasarahalli and Mahadevapura are the only ones to have a higher number of active containment zones than ones that have returned to normal.

West zone has reported a quarter of the new cases in the city over the last 10 days, followed by East (18%) and South (16%) zones.

In the last 24 hours though, both West and East zone accounted for an equal proportion of the new patients â€“ 18% each â€“ while Bommanahalli came next, reporting 17% of the new cases. Bengaluru East reported 13% of the cases, followed by Mahadevapura (11%), Dasarahalli (10%), RR Nagara (9%), and Yelahanka (4%).

People between ages 30 and 39 formed a majority of the new patients reported on Wednesday. The same age group also reported the highest number of recoveries. An equal number of men and women succumbed to COVID-19 in the 50 to 59 age group on Friday, but a majority of COVID-19 casualties were reported in men above the age of 70.

Karnataka reported 6,940 new coronavirus patients on Friday and the total number of active cases in the state is at 79,201.

Bengaluru has an active rate of 40%, recovery rate of 60% and a positivity rate of 17.29%.