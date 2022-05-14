Bengaluru acid attack case: Accused held in Tamil Nadu

A man who was on the run after throwing acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru last month, seriously injuring her, was finally nabbed by the Karnataka police from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai city, where he had disguised himself, officials said on Friday. The arrest came as the 23-year-old woman was shifted to a general ward following a recovery in her health, 16 days after treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Karnataka Police had formed 10 special teams to nab the accused, identified as Nagesh, as pressure came from all corners over the delay in arresting him. On the delay, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had, on Wednesday, said, "The efforts that are being put into this case have never been put to any other case this year. No case has ever received such efforts and attention ever. The investigations have shown that the accused had pre-planned the act and told his family to vacate the house and disappear."

"The accused has conspired and committed the crime. He has left no clues. Police are putting in efforts to trace the attacker. He will be arrested soon," he added. Finally, after 16 days, Kamakshipalya police nabbed him in Tiruvannamalai city.

Police were working on clues that the attacker was a devotee and visited pilgrimage centres. Despite searching various religious sites, the police could not get any clue as he had managed to hide in an ashram, disguised as a religious sage, police sources said, adding that the accused went about clad in saffron and pretended to be a spiritual man. Police personnel also went to the ashram as devotees and after observing him, managed to get clues about him and finally nabbed him.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “The Karnataka police has arrested Nagesh, who had attempted to kill a young woman by throwing acid at her. The arrest took place in Tamil Nadu last evening. I congratulate the police force involved and seniors who guided them. Tamil Nadu police too helped our police so I thank and congratulate them as well. I hope that the woman who was attacked with acid recovers quickly. All necessary legal provisions are being exercised to have the case fast tracked in court and get the accused the maximum punishment possible.”

The incident had taken place on April 28. Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the girl in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, had chased and poured acid on her. The woman sustained 35% burn injuries. The police said that the accused studied in the same school with the survivor in SSLC (Class 10). He had proposed to her but she had rejected this, following which he attacked her.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had visited the acid attack survivor in the hospital and assured free treatment. He also announced that the government would provide her with a suitable job once she recovers.

In another development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government would issue an order to distribute sites and houses for the acid attack victims, adding an assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh would also be given. "Acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony and rejection by the society. It is the responsibility of the government to rush to their aid. In this regard, their monthly pension has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. Apart from this, they would be provided site and housing. Financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for self- employment so that they could lead a life of dignity on their own," Bommai said.

With IANS inputs