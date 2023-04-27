Bengaluru: AAP supporters on wheelchairs stopped by EC official from campaigning

The campaign was led by AAP candidate Brijesh Kalappa, who said that they had the necessary permissions, including one which said that 50 persons with disabilities would be present.

Around 50 persons with disabilities, who were campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chickpet candidate Brijesh Rao with the assistance of wheelchairs, were stopped on Wednesday, April 26, by the Election Commission's (EC) Flying Squad Officer, Keshava VC. The campaign was interrupted at Sajjan Rao Circle, Chickpet, Bengaluru. Keshava told them that campaigns with persons with disabilities using wheelchairs require prior permission. Despite the AAP volunteers confirming that they had obtained the necessary permissions, the officer stated that they needed to have authorization for vehicles since wheelchairs were considered vehicles.

AAP candidate Brijesh Kalappa, who was leading the campaign, said that they had all the necessary permissions, including one which said that 50 persons with disabilities would be present. “When we take permission for persons with disabilities to attend the campaign, it is a given that they will use some mobility aid. We were stopped for more than two hours despite having the necessary permissions, because the officer said we needed vehicle permission for persons with disabilities using scooters and wheelchairs,” Brijesh said.

The campaign was halted for two hours and then called off since the campaigners only had permission till 5.00 pm. “The people who had come in support of me were so angry at not being allowed to campaign and made to wait for two hours. The officer argued with us for two hours and then walked away. Our permitted time was over by then and the EC officer would have booked charges against us if we continued. We were forced to cancel the campaign,” he added.

Brijesh also said that the same officer had stopped them from campaigning door-to-door in the Chickpet constituency the day before, on April 25, as well. “He would not budge despite the campaign volunteers showing him all the documents. The campaign had to be called off that day as well since, no matter what the volunteers said, officer Keshava would not budge,” he said. Brijesh alleged that the officer was acting under the influence of an MLA.

“Persons with disabilities are rarely seen during elections. If political parties used them during elections, they could become a strong pressure group to convince the government to pursue an agenda that is fair and balanced to them,” Brijesh said.