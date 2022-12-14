Bengaluru: 73-yr-old man accused of sexually assaulting minor beaten to death

According to the police, 73-year-old Kuppanna, who knew the girlâ€™s family, lured her to his house by offering to buy her juice.

A 73-year-old man was beaten to death near Hennur in Bengaluru on the night of Sunday, December 11, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. According to the police, the elderly man, who has been identified as Kuppanna, a resident of east Bengaluru, lured the Class 10 student by offering to buy her juice. When the girl, who had stepped out of the house to collect the clothes that were kept outside to dry, failed to return home, her parents and relatives went searching for her and found her in an unconscious state in Kuppanaâ€™s house.

While her parents took the girl home, the relatives beat up Kuppanna, injuring him severely. Later, on Monday morning, the family filed a police complaint against Kuppanna. However, when the police arrived at Kuppannaâ€™s residence, they found him dead.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said that two of the girlâ€™s relatives, along with one of their neighbours, have been arrested on charges of murder. The DCP also said that Kuppana, who came to Bengaluru from Tamil Nadu a few years ago, knew the girlâ€™s family. As per media reports, the police say that the girl may have been made to consume alcohol, as a tetra pak of whiskey was recovered from Kuppannaâ€™s room.