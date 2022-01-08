Bengaluru: 4 held for selling off 67 cars rented from owners with forged documents

According to the police, the main accused is the owner of RS Travels and the scam had started in March 2021.

news Scam

The Bagalgunte police in Bengaluru have arrested four people who were involved in a scam where they illegally sold off cars that they rented from owners with forged documents. The men had in total sold off 67 cars worth around Rs 5.72 crore.

According to a press release by the police, the main accused is the owner of RS Travels and he would rent cars from owners. The second accused is a person who used to take the rented vehicles and sell them in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The two others, who are accused, were employees of RS Travels and used to bring the owners of the vehicles to the owner for the scam. The police claim that the scam had started in March of 2021.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Division Vinayak Patil said, “They used to make an agreement with the vehicle owners that they would pay a rent of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000 per month based on the vehicle. After they took the car, they paid for a few months and then sold it off. They had started this in March of 2021 and they closed their shop in October 2021 and later absconded.”

“A case was registered in November and since then we have tracked the accused and recovered 67 cars whose documents were forged and they were sold in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. There are more cars that are to be recovered and the process is ongoing,” he added.

According to DCP Vinayak Patil, among the 67 recovered vehicles there were 12 Toyota Innova Crysta, 5 Toyota Innova, 10 Toyota Etios, 23 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, four Mahindra Verito, one Tata Indigo, nine Hyundai Xcent, one Honda Amaze, one Mahindra Xylo and one Ford Figo.