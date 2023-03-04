Bengaluru: 13 members of family injured after gas cylinder explodes

It is suspected that the gas stove was left on, causing a gas leak that went unnoticed.

A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluruâ€™s Moodalapalya on Friday, March 3, as a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house, injuring thirteen members of the household, including three children. The injured individuals were identified as Ajmal, Nazeema, Riyana, Azwan, Fayaz, Ameenajaan, Shabnam, Naseema, Salma, Reshma Banu, and three other relatives.

According to reports, the family had gathered for a function on Friday and the women had prepared sweets the previous night. It is suspected that the gas stove was left on, causing a gas leak that went unnoticed. Early on Friday morning, a family member turned on a light, igniting the gas and causing an explosion in the house.

Neighbours rushed to the scene and rescued all the residents, but most suffered burns and were rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment. Two individuals are currently in critical condition. The intensity of the blast was so high that a section of the house's wall collapsed. The Rajajinagar police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the explosion.