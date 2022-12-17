Bengalureans splurged on gourmet dishes, meat, ice cubes this year: Swiggy trends

The Swiggy annual trends report showed that biryani was the countryâ€™s most ordered dish for the seventh year in a row, with 2.28 biryani orders per second.

With a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Deepavali, online food delivery platform Swiggyâ€™s hungriest customer came from Bengaluru this year. He was followed by a customer in Pune who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team with a bill value of Rs 71,229, according to Swiggyâ€™s annual trends report titled How India Swiggyâ€™d 2022.

A customer from Bengaluru also placed a staggering 118 orders for gourmet dishes in just a week. Moreover, a user from Bengaluru spent Rs 16.6 lakh on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart, which is the highest by a single user.

The healthiest eaters also came from Bengaluru followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Exotic fruits such as dragon fruit, pomelo, berries, and wood apple found favour with the consumers, with over 17 lakh kilograms of such fruits being sold.

Bengaluru also ranked first in the meat delivery category, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai. Bangaloreans ordered more meat than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore combined.

Users turned to Swiggy Instamart for the quick delivery of everything from chai, pani, (double) roti, and sabzi, to searches for sofas and beds. The quickest Instamart order was delivered in just 1.03 minutes to a customer in Bengaluru, who was merely 50 metres away. Bengaluru might be blessed with cooler weather, but it still ordered more ice cubes than Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi put together, the report stated.

Bengaluru also emerged as the top city that saved the most with Swiggy One. Making the most of the benefits offered by the app, members from Bengaluru saved over Rs 100 crore, followed closely by those in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

The report also showed that biryani was the most ordered dish on Swiggy for the seventh year in a row, with 2.28 biryani orders per second. Foreign flavours such as ravioli (Italian) and bibimbap (Korean) also emerged as popular choices.